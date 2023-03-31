Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $612,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

