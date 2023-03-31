Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

