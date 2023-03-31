Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $34.63 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

