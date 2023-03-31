Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 348.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,984,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

