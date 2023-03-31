Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 321,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 219,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.8 %

ENLC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 415,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.56. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.