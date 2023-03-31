Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.00. 1,192,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.54 and its 200-day moving average is $333.96. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

