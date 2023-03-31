Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $263,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 850,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,272. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

