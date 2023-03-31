Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $533,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,159 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after buying an additional 755,858 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.41. 413,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,147. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

