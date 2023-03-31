Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $683,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,179,556. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.90.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

