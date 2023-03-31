Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,766,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,008,092. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

