Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 1,608 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.08. 145,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

