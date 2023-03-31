Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 17,384 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $109.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.87. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

