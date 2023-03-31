Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 87 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $663.48. 149,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $696.91 and its 200-day moving average is $679.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

