Royal Harbor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $181,239,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 463,676 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $226.42. 729,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,947. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average is $182.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.