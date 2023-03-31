Royal Harbor Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $177.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,319,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,295,611. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

