Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 577 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. 689,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,649. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

