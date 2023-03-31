Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

MMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. 671,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,245. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.