Rublix Hits Market Cap of $46,676.98 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 92.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $46,676.98 and $95.78 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00223402 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $95.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

