Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

