Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Saia by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 100.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after buying an additional 162,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after buying an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $24,655,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $272.31 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.48.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.