SALT (SALT) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

SALT (SALT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $18,249.25 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029318 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003386 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00200836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,752.40 or 0.99908452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

