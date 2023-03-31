Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $9.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Resource Partners USA LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $252,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,025,000 after buying an additional 159,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $34,885,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

