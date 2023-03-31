Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VTV traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.61. 498,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,452. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

