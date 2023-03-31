Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises 1.5% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EXAS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 912,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,589. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.