Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

CAT traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.07. 523,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,489. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

