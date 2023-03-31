Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,595,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069,153 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

