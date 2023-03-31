Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 47,852 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

