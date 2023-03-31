Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 396 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CB opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average is $207.10.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
