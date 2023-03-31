Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Receives Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $2.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

