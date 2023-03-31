Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 8,772 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 192.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,900,000.

NYSEARCA:REZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,713. The company has a market capitalization of $650.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $100.05.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

