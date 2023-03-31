Saxon Interests Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after buying an additional 268,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after buying an additional 101,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,290,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,791,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 69,880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. 704,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

