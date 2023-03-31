Saxon Interests Inc. Buys 125 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.85. 579,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,114. The company has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $247.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

