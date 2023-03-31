Saxon Interests Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.