Saxon Interests Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. 2,931,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655,117. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

