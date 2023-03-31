Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 10,698 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EEMV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 329,694 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.