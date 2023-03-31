Saxon Interests Inc. Takes $1.90 Million Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.50% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MMIT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.56. 14,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,950. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

