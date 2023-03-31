Saxon Interests Inc. Trims Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 468,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,368. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

