Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $14.56 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $16.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.
Schibsted ASA Company Profile
