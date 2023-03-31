Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,187 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FNDE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,249. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.