Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.30. 30,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

