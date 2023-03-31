Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $378,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 9,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,125. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

