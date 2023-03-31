Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.5% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

