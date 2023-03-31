Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,656 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,414 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,145. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

