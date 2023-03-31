Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 13.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,943 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,683,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $56,997,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

