Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Raised by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

