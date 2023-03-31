Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. TD Cowen raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

