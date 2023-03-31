Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 118,405 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.60% of NuVasive worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 69,752 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 338,609 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 38,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $40.64 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

