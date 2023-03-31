Scout Investments Inc. Has $10 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,554 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV opened at $179.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average of $170.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

