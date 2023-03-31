Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $114.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.17. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.50.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.