Scout Investments Inc. Has $17.69 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,314 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Voya Financial worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,188,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,113,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,809,000 after acquiring an additional 545,666 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after acquiring an additional 524,969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after acquiring an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.